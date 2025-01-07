Money
Market valuations to Trump 2.0: What Prashant Jain is telling his investors
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 07 Jan 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Summary
- Prashant Jain has sobering news for those expecting similar returns from stocks as seen during the last five years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Before joining the mutual fund industry in 1991, Prashant Jain took a civil service exam. He answered one question. However, after reading the question in Hindi, he rewrote the answer. As it turned out, the first version was correct, and he lost 60 marks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less