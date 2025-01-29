Market volatility remains one of the most challenging aspects of investing. For sophisticated investors and institutions, it can erode capital, disrupt financial planning, and lead to inconsistent returns. However, with the right strategies, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have proven to harness volatility, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns within predefined risk parameters.

Yet, before exploring how AIFs mitigate these risks, it’s important to understand the root causes of market volatility and the specific challenges it presents to investors.

Volatility challenges

Volatility in financial markets stems from various factors, such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical events, and shifts in monetary policy. For investors, this creates several challenges:

Capital erosion: Sudden market downturns can significantly reduce portfolio value.

Inconsistent returns: Fluctuations in asset prices make steady performance difficult to achieve.

Emotional decision-making: Volatility often triggers reactive behaviours, such as panic selling or impulsive buying.

Risk misalignment: Without robust strategies, portfolios can take on excessive risk or miss out on opportunities.

Institutions require disciplined frameworks to navigate these challenges, ensuring portfolio stability and consistent growth.

Diversifying for stability

Diversification remains the golden rule of investing for a reason. By spreading investments across various asset classes, industries, and geographies, you reduce the risk associated with any single investment. For instance:

Asset classes: Equities offer growth potential, while fixed income provides stability. Commodities like gold often act as a hedge during uncertain times.

Geographical spread: A mix of domestic and international markets can shield against region-specific downturns.

Industry mix: A diverse sector allocation protects portfolios from industry-specific downturns.

Leverage alternative investments

Alternative investments like hedge funds, private equity, and REITs can provide diversification and reduce portfolio correlation with traditional assets. These investments are particularly useful in navigating volatility as they often follow strategies designed to thrive in fluctuating markets.

Read this | Alternative investment funds: Dispelling myths and unlocking potential

This is where AIFs come into play. By employing sophisticated techniques such as market-neutral strategies, dynamic adjustments, and advanced risk management, AIFs are well-positioned to mitigate risk while maintaining consistent growth in fluctuating conditions.

Market-neutral strategies aim to balance opposing positions, minimizing exposure to broad market movements. These strategies include:

Index hedging: Leverage the lower volatility of indexes by using options spreads, capitalizing on volatility differentials.

Statistical correlation models: Identify hedging opportunities by analysing relationships between assets, allowing for dynamic adjustments that reduce risk.

Read this | How business owners should ringfence their personal wealth to avoid market downturns and unforeseen setbacks

Derivatives such as futures and options are crucial for constructing portfolios resilient to volatility. Their uses include:

Downside protection: Futures contracts lock in prices, shielding portfolios from adverse price movements.

Flexibility options: Protective puts offer insurance against steep declines, while covered calls generate additional income, balancing risk and reward.

Portfolio adjustments

Volatile markets demand real-time adjustments. Advanced computational tools help to:

Monitor market trends: Analyse data points to predict market movements.

Rebalance portfolios: Adjust asset allocations based on market conditions, ensuring risk remains within predefined limits.

Stress-test strategies: Simulate market scenarios to ensure portfolios perform well under various conditions.

Turning volatility into opportunity

By integrating these technical strategies, portfolios become more resilient to market shocks while generating consistent returns.

Robust hedging mechanisms safeguard capital against severe losses, ensuring stability even during turbulent periods. Reduced portfolio fluctuations provide investors with greater peace of mind, while a disciplined, data-driven approach enables sustainable growth, allowing returns to compound over time despite challenging market conditions.

A practical example of volatility management can be seen in a portfolio comprising equities and fixed income. During heightened market uncertainty, index hedging minimizes exposure to broad market declines by balancing equity positions with index options. Dynamic rebalancing shifts assets strategically, capturing undervalued opportunities while limiting exposure to overextended sectors.

Meanwhile, scenario analysis helps anticipate risks such as interest rate fluctuations, allowing for timely portfolio adjustments. This structured approach not only preserves capital but also positions the portfolio to benefit from recovery phases.

While these strategies are highly effective, executing them requires deep market expertise, sophisticated tools, and continuous monitoring. For individual investors, managing such complexities can be both resource-intensive and overwhelming.

Also read | Investors should moderate their return expectations, says Mirae Asset CIO

Partnering with specialized entities provides an alternative solution, leveraging expert knowledge, advanced technology, and dedicated teams to manage volatility with precision. Rather than being a source of uncertainty, volatility—when handled correctly—becomes a catalyst for opportunity, allowing investors to navigate financial markets with confidence.

Puneet Sharma is CEO and fund manager at Whitespace Alpha.