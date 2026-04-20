Market volatility is back. What should investors do now?

Ashok Kumar E R
3 min read20 Apr 2026, 02:27 PM IST
logo
While current conditions may weigh on earnings cycles and sentiment, they do not fundamentally alter the long-term drivers of growth.(istockphoto)
Summary
Oil above $100, a weak rupee and job worries are rattling sentiment, but history suggests disciplined investors who stay focused on long-term goals tend to come out ahead.

April presents a familiar, if uncomfortable, market backdrop. Equity indices are swinging sharply, crude oil prices are hovering at $90- $100 a barrel, the rupee is under pressure, and global markets continue to grapple with uncertainty. For many investors, this mix fuels unease, amplified by constant exposure to headlines and real-time market moves. But volatility, while unsettling, is not new. What matters is how it is interpreted.

Recent developments have added to the strain. Supply-side disruptions, including cooking gas shortages, have hit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across key manufacturing clusters, triggering temporary shutdowns and operational stress. At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI)-led restructuring is accelerating across the global technology sector, contributing to job uncertainty and reshaping workforce dynamics.

The near-term pain is real: higher input costs, supply bottlenecks, squeezed margins, softer household purchasing power, and heightened employment uncertainty in sectors such as IT and manufacturing. Retail investors, tracking both portfolios and headlines closely, are understandably anxious.

Also Read | Market fall exposes flaws in aggressive mutual fund bets. Time for a reset?

The real risk, however, lies not in volatility itself, but in mistaking temporary noise for a lasting signal.

Market history offers a consistent lesson. Episodes such as the 2008 global financial crisis, the 2013 taper tantrum, the 2020 pandemic-led crash, and the 2022 inflation shock all felt existential at the time. Investors who exited in panic locked in losses. Those who stayed anchored to their financial plans and continued systematic investing benefited from compounding as conditions normalized.

The same principle applies today. While current conditions may weigh on earnings cycles and sentiment, they do not fundamentally alter the long-term drivers of growth, particularly in India, where domestic consumption, favourable demographics, and entrepreneurial depth continue to provide structural support.

Also Read | Market is 18 months ahead of its fair value: DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh

What to focus on instead of daily noise

Financial goals: Define clear objectives—retirement, education, home ownership—and review them periodically. These, not market swings, should guide decisions.

Risk tolerance and time horizon: Align investments with time frames. Investors with long horizons can absorb interim drawdowns more comfortably than those nearing their goals.

Portfolio quality: Prioritize businesses with strong cash flows, clean balance sheets, and durable advantages. As valuations ease from recent peaks, selective opportunities are emerging. Mutual fund investors can rely on fund managers for this discipline.

Asset allocation: Maintain balance across equity, debt, gold, and international exposure, and rebalance periodically.

Consistency: Continue systematic investment plans (SIPs) through volatility. Past corrections show disciplined investors tend to outperform those attempting to time entries and exits.

Liquidity buffer: Keep 6-12 months of expenses in liquid assets, and review exposure to floating-rate debt.

Pressures may create opportunity

Today’s challenges are also accelerating structural shifts. Elevated energy costs are pushing faster adoption of renewables, piped gas, and electric mobility. A weaker rupee supports exporters in pharmaceuticals, IT services, and auto components. AI, while disruptive, is also driving efficiency and creating demand for new skills in data, cybersecurity, and digital services.

India’s domestic consumption base continues to provide resilience despite global headwinds.

Also Read | Retail investors keep getting burned in the market. They’re piling in again now.

Steps to take

Review a goal-based financial plan at least twice a year, ideally with an adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Use tax-efficient vehicles such as NPS for retirement and PPF for long-term savings.

Avoid leverage through margin trading or excessive derivatives.

For most investors, mutual funds remain an effective route to equity exposure. Direct equity investors should focus on a concentrated portfolio of high-quality companies.

Be cautious in riskier segments such as SMEs and IPOs.

Set fixed review intervals and avoid tracking markets or news continuously.

The months ahead may bring more volatility—through oil price swings, currency moves, or continued AI-led disruption. But such phases are a feature of every market cycle. Investors who build lasting wealth are typically those who treat them as temporary disruptions and stay anchored to long-term goals.

Discipline has consistently outperformed prediction. In 2026, that is unlikely to change.

Ashok Kumar E R is chief client officer at Scripbox.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.