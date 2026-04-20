Market volatility is back. What should investors do now?

April presents a familiar, if uncomfortable, market backdrop. Equity indices are swinging sharply, crude oil prices are hovering at $90- $100 a barrel, the rupee is under pressure, and global markets continue to grapple with uncertainty. For many investors, this mix fuels unease, amplified by constant exposure to headlines and real-time market moves. But volatility, while unsettling, is not new. What matters is how it is interpreted.