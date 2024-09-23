Understanding drawdowns before tactical allocation in a portfolio

Here’s where drawdowns enter the picture. For context, drawdown measures the decline in an asset's value from its peak to its lowest point over a specific period. It's a powerful indicator of an investment's volatility and potential risk, making it crucial for tactical allocations. By understanding the typical drawdowns of an asset class, as well as the associated recovery periods, investors can make more informed decisions about whether that asset fits their tactical strategy. A high recovery period indicates that it takes a significant amount of time for the asset to recover from a drawdown, while a low recovery period suggests a relatively quick rebound.