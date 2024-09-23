Understanding drawdowns before tactical allocation in a portfolio

Volatility is the lifeblood of financial markets. It creates profit opportunities but is also the source of sleepless nights for many investors. While some thrive on the adrenaline rush of market fluctuations, others shy away, deterred by the potential for losses.
However, savvy investors understand that managing risk is equally critical. This is where the concept of drawdowns becomes invaluable, especially regarding tactical asset allocation.
But why should investors take the time to understand drawdowns before making tactical allocations in their portfolios? The answer lies in the nature of investing itself.
Tactical asset allocation is a strategy that allows investors to capitalise on short-term market opportunities. Unlike its more static counterpart---strategic allocation---tactical moves require a keen understanding of market dynamics and the ability to act swiftly. These short-term adjustments to a portfolio's asset mix can potentially enhance returns, but they also come with increased risk.
Here’s where drawdowns enter the picture. For context, drawdown measures the decline in an asset's value from its peak to its lowest point over a specific period. It's a powerful indicator of an investment's volatility and potential risk, making it crucial for tactical allocations. By understanding the typical drawdowns of an asset class, as well as the associated recovery periods, investors can make more informed decisions about whether that asset fits their tactical strategy. A high recovery period indicates that it takes a significant amount of time for the asset to recover from a drawdown, while a low recovery period suggests a relatively quick rebound.
Let's look at a real-world example. In recent years, the defence sector has been a popular choice for tactical allocation. By implementing a drawdown-based strategy with predefined exit points in this sector, investors can potentially maximise gains while minimising losses. For example, setting a partial exit at a 10% drawdown and a full exit at a 15% drawdown can help mitigate risk and protect profits.
The importance of understanding drawdowns becomes even more apparent when we consider the structure of many investment portfolios.For example, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) often seek to generate alpha – returns above the market average through tactical allocations.
However, a significant drawdown in this portion can have outsized effects on overall portfolio performance. In a portfolio where 20% is allocated to tactical plays, a drawdown of 20% with a high recovery period can significantly hamper overall returns.
This brings us to another crucial aspect of drawdowns: duration. The impact of a drawdown isn't just about its magnitude but also how long it takes to recover.
It's worth noting that the consideration of drawdowns is particularly critical for certain types of portfolios. Investors with retirement-focused portfolios should be especially cautious about asset classes prone to significant drawdowns. These investors may need to avoid or limit exposure to such asset classes to protect their long-term financial goals and ensure a stable retirement income.
A 20% drawdown that recovers in a month is vastly different from one that takes a year to bounce back. For long-term investments like those in retirement portfolios, extended recovery periods can be particularly problematic, potentially derailing carefully laid plans for financial security in later years.
Managing risks
This dual nature of drawdowns – magnitude and duration – is why investors pursuing tactical allocation need to be particularly vigilant. It's not enough to simply chase high returns; you need to balance those potential gains against the risk of significant, prolonged drawdowns. While the core portion of a portfolio is typically built gradually over time and consists of stable, long-term investments, the satellite portion is where tactical allocation comes into play. This is where investors have the flexibility to make short-term bets based on market conditions.
In essence, understanding drawdowns provides investors with a lens through which they can view market movements more clearly. It helps them decide when to enter, adjust, or exit positions. What might seem like unpredictable market swings can be turned into strategic opportunities.
But mastering tactical allocation requires more than just identifying promising opportunities–it demands a nuanced understanding of risk. By incorporating drawdown analysis into their tactical allocation strategy, investors can manage risk leverage it to their advantage as well.
In short, drawdown analysis gives investors the tools to manage market volatility and turn it into opportunity. A tactical allocation strategy that incorporates drawdown considerations helps investors balance potential gains with manageable risk, ensuring smarter, more strategic portfolio decisions.