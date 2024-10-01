In an October 2009 lecture at Central European University, George Soros, the legendary hedge fund manager, shared his views on the concepts of fallibility and reflexivity, first introduced in his book The Alchemy of Finance (1987). Soros reflected, "In the course of my life, I have developed a conceptual framework that has helped me both to make money as a hedge fund manager and to spend money as a policy-oriented philanthropist. But the framework itself is not about money—it is about the relationship between thinking and reality, a subject extensively studied by philosophers."