Budget ends tax arbitrage on MLDs. Market finds a clever workaround

An MLD, as defined by Budget 2023, is a debt instrument that is linked to the market or to an external security. According to the memorandum to the budget, MLDs are securities having an underlying principal component in the form of a debt security and where the returns are linked to market returns or other underlying securities or indices. However, the returns from these instruments linked to benchmarks other than the above fall outside the definition put forth by the budget. And that is where the loophole stems from. Some companies are now looking to attract high net worth investors by issuing debentures that are not linked to market returns. Instead, these are linked to the companies’ internal metrics such as net worth or other such benchmarks. And this is expected to be hugely beneficial to investors, as the investment can have an advantage of the 10% LTCG tax.