Market-linked debentures: Are they real or illusory?
- MLDs are tax-efficient, usually listed, and the capital gains form them are taxed at 10%
Market-Linked Debentures, or MLDs, are debt instruments that were apparently envisaged as an innovative structured product but may have lost their shine to the underdeveloped Indian bond market and stringent regulatory framework governing debt securities. MLD is a type of debt security that provides returns based on the performance of an underlying index/security. When the underlying security does well, the return on MLDs will be high and vice-versa. While the underlying security to which the MLDs are linked is at the discretion of the issuer, the same, however, needs to be related to the market, e.g. indices such as Nifty 50, and Sensex, or securities like equity, debt securities, government securities, etc. Details of such underlying security, along with performance conditions thereof, are informed to the holder in the offer document itself.