Market-linked debentures: Are they real or illusory?

We examined 18 issuances out of which only five had underlying conditions that were likely to occur, while the rest 13 had conditions that were highly impossible to happen. Unlikely conditions included Nifty falling to 2,850 points, in which case the holder would get no coupon rate, while anything above 2,850 would badge the holder with the specified coupon rate. An instance where the value of Nifty or a G-sec would fall by 50-75% seems quite impossible where even ‘The Great Depression of 2008’ caused a fall of only 40% in stock indices. Hence in almost all conditions, the investor will always be receiving a coupon and thus the hedging shown is more of a hoax. The MLDs were, thus, not market-linked, thereby defeating their very purpose. On lifting the veil of the underlying conditions used, it reveals that the MLDs are equivalent to plain vanilla debentures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}