Markets look toppy, gold looks tired—here’s how to stay invested smartly
Summary
Experts warn of a correction in equities and gold amid stretched valuations and AI-driven growth in the US. But for long-term investors, staying the course may still be the best bet.
Market chatter has turned cautious, with many experts warning that a correction in equities and gold may be around the corner. Such alerts deserve attention—but not alarm. After all, timing the market is nearly impossible.
