Market chatter has turned cautious, with many experts warning that a correction in equities and gold may be around the corner. Such alerts deserve attention—but not alarm. After all, timing the market is nearly impossible.

Experts typically look at valuations, long-term trends in assets like stocks or gold, and what’s driving the current rally. These clues can hint at where markets might head next—but not when.

So, what do the fundamentals tell us right now?

Stretched US valuations

Valuations of the US equity market are stretched. The conventional perspective to valuation is price to earnings (PE) ratio - how many times multiple you are paying in terms of price, for one year’s earnings per share (EPS).

The way analysts look at it is, current PE ratio, long term average, and how far away the current PE is, from long-term average. On this parameter, US equity market is overvalued. Apart from this, there is a different macro perspective to gauge the valuation.

The US equity market’s valuation looks stretched. At about $64 trillion, it makes up 50% of the global market cap of $128 trillion. But its GDP, at $29 trillion, accounts for only 26% of global GDP. In other words, US market capitalization far exceeds the size of its economy.

We’ve seen this story before. Back in 1989, Japan’s Nikkei index hit record highs amid global euphoria. Japan’s market cap had grown disproportionately compared to its GDP share — and soon after, the market crashed. It took 35 years, till 2024, for the Nikkei to regain that level. Investors suffered a long phase of opportunity loss, even if not outright capital loss.

Another concern lies in the composition of US GDP growth. While the economy appears to be expanding at a decent clip—except for the January–March 2025 quarter—much of that growth is being fuelled by massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI). AI holds immense potential, but it’s still unclear whether these investments will deliver matching returns.

If the US market does correct, the impact will be felt globally. As the saying goes, when America sneezes, the world catches a cold.

Coming to gold, the run-up, but for the recent correction, has been too fast. Gold price movement is not driven by fundamentals anyway. It is about geo-political tensions, uncertainty in staple investments like equities and bonds, and movement away from the formal system. It seems that these drivers would remain in place, given they way things are moving. However, given the speed of the rally, a correction cannot be ruled out.

What investors should do

Trying to time the market rarely works. You can’t control global events or short-term market movements—but you can control your portfolio strategy, time horizon, and investment goals.

History shows that patient investors have been rewarded, even when they entered just before a major fall. During the 2000 dot-com crash, Indian markets plunged 50%. Yet, anyone who invested then and held on till September 2025 would have earned about 12% CAGR. During the Covid crash of early 2020, markets fell 38%, but those who stayed invested have since earned 14% CAGR. There are several such examples—proof that staying put pays off.

Stay the course

Indian equities have already undergone a time correction over the past year—a phase where prices stagnate but don’t decline sharply. A correction in US markets could extend this sideways phase, but India’s growth fundamentals remain solid.

Valuations are healthier now than a year ago, and the market’s underlying quality is intact. If global prices correct, patience will be tested—but the long-term story remains strong. Our fundamental quality remains intact. You need to stay the course.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author