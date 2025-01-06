To pursue higher education anywhere in the world, students not only require good grades but having enough finances is equally important. Most students face difficulty in arranging finances to fund their higher education despite having good grades. In order to help such students, the government and private banks have introduced a scheme called marksheet loans.

What are marksheet loans? A marksheet loan or education loan is a special scheme launched to fund students to pursue higher education. The purpose of this loan is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students who cannot afford higher education. Financial institutions provide loans to students with excellent academic performance and good grades to study in top educational institutions in India and abroad.

Banks use previous marksheets as an essential eligibility criteria to provide loans to deserving students. However, it is important to note that the marksheets provided to determine eligibility for a loan do not act as a security. No banks in India provide loans against marksheets as security in India.

The amount of the loan will depend on the cost of higher education and the academic performance of the student. Typically, the terms and conditions of a marksheet loan are flexible. Apart from students, people with jobs who want to pursue higher education can apply for this loan.

Features of marksheet loan

Loan amount: For students planning to pursue education in India, the loan amount will be up to ₹ 10 lakh, while for those who plan to go abroad, the loan amount will be up to ₹ 20 lakh.

For students planning to pursue education in India, the loan amount will be up to 10 lakh, while for those who plan to go abroad, the loan amount will be up to 20 lakh. Security: The collateral required for this loan will depend on the loan amount and the credit value of the borrower. Banks accept fixed deposits, residential property, non-agricultural land and life insurance as collateral.

The collateral required for this loan will depend on the loan amount and the credit value of the borrower. Banks accept fixed deposits, residential property, non-agricultural land and life insurance as collateral. Loan margin money: This amount is the total cost that the student or the family has to bear. For a marksheet loan up to ₹ 4 lakh, the loan margin money is nil. For a loan above ₹ 4 lakh to pursue education in India, 5% margin money is required. For loans above ₹ 4 lakh for higher education abroad, 15% margin money is required.

Interest rate on marksheet loans Banks will use various criteria to determine the interest rate on mark sheet loans. Compared to personal loans, marksheet loans are offered at lower interest rates. Check out the interest rates offered on marksheet loans by banks in India.

Banks Interest rate HDFC Bank 9.55% to 13.25% p.a State Bank of India 6.85% to 8.65% p.a Axis Bank 13.70% to 15.20% p.a Union Bank of India 6.80% to 10.05% p.a Punjab National Bank 6.90% to 9.55% p.a Canara Bank 8.75% to 9.25% p.a UCO Bank 7.30% to 9.70% p.a Bank of Baroda 7.60% to 9.70% p.a (Source: bankbazaar)

Eligibility for a marksheet loan Please note that the eligibility criteria may differ from bank to bank, the listed points are some common factors:

Academics : The basic requirement for a marksheet loan is good academic performance. Banks will need a minimum mark or percentage in qualifying examinations, which may include marksheet of Class 10th or 12th or graduation

: The basic requirement for a marksheet loan is good academic performance. Banks will need a minimum mark or percentage in qualifying examinations, which may include marksheet of Class 10th or 12th or graduation Education : Banks provide marksheet loans to students who pursue those courses recognised by them.

: Banks provide marksheet loans to students who pursue those courses recognised by them. Age : This loan is available to students between 18 to 35 years.

: This loan is available to students between 18 to 35 years. Credit history: Like any other loan, banks will prefer borrowers with a good credit score or credit history. However, some banks may offer this loan to applicants with a limited credit history.

Like any other loan, banks will prefer borrowers with a good credit score or credit history. However, some banks may offer this loan to applicants with a limited credit history. Admission: An applicant must have a confirmed admission in a recognised University. For students applying for full-time courses, a co-applicant is required, who can be a parent, guardian, spouse, etc.

Costs covered by marksheet loan Some of the common costs covered by marksheet loans are:

Tuition fees

Examination fees

Accommodation costs

Books and related expenses

Library fees

Two-wheeler

Travel costs for students planning to study abroad.

Miscellaneous expenses related to the course. However, the costs covered by the loan will be determined by the banks according to their policies and by the student applying for the loan.

In conclusion, marksheet loans are one way for meritorious students with limited funds to fulfil their dream of studying abroad. However, just like any other loan, a marksheet loan has to be repaid in future, hence opt for one which is suitable for your financial needs.