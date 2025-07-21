How spousal maintenance is taxed after divorce
Aprajita Sharma 3 min read 21 Jul 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Summary
The Income Tax Act,1961, does not contain specific provisions on alimony. Relevant case laws, along with analogous provisions, are used instead.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : While a failed marriage causes immense emotional distress, its financial and tax implications can't be understated.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story