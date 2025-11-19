How to stop money fights before they start: A 5-step plan for couples
Shefali Anand 6 min read 19 Nov 2025, 11:57 am IST
Summary
In India, 46 lakh weddings are set from November to mid-December. Couples should openly discuss finances to avoid future conflicts. Experts emphasize understanding each other's financial habits, and planning budgets together for a harmonious financial life.
It's weddings galore in India, with some 46 lakh nuptials planned during November through mid-December, according to estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders.
