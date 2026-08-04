Marriage, money and modern expectations: Is India ready for the prenup talk?

Marriage will always be built on trust, but trust and transparency are not competing ideas. The law already expects couples to make informed decisions about succession, taxation and financial planning; there is little reason why marriage should remain an exception. But there is certainly room for a framework that recognises financial clarity without compromising fairness. The debate, therefore, is no longer about whether prenups belong in India. It is about whether Indian law is prepared to acknowledge that modern marriages are not only emotional partnerships, but financial ones too.