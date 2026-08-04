Indian marriages have changed dramatically over the past two decades. People are marrying later, building careers before marriage, buying homes in their own names, investing independently and, increasingly, entering marriage with active financial lives. Yet the law governing marriage has largely remained unchanged, offering detailed legal remedies when a marriage breaks down. However, there is almost no room for couples to decide in advance how their financial affairs should be managed if that happens.
Marriage, money and modern expectations: Is India ready for the prenup talk?
SummaryThough prenuptial agreements face legal hurdles in Indian courts, an evolving marriage landscape demands a legal framework that balances pre-marital financial transparency with essential statutory protections.
Indian marriages have changed dramatically over the past two decades. People are marrying later, building careers before marriage, buying homes in their own names, investing independently and, increasingly, entering marriage with active financial lives. Yet the law governing marriage has largely remained unchanged, offering detailed legal remedies when a marriage breaks down. However, there is almost no room for couples to decide in advance how their financial affairs should be managed if that happens.
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