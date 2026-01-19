Love meets the ledger: Why financial compatibility decides relationships
Ann Jacob 5 min read 19 Jan 2026, 01:54 pm IST
Summary
From managing wedding hangover to navigating parental support, shifting from ‘mine’ to ‘ours’ requires more than just a joint account. Why financial compatibility is a non-negotiable for long-term stability
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Curated playlists, shared humour, or a stroke of serendipity among mutual friends may spark modern romance. But increasingly, what sustains it is far less poetic: money.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story