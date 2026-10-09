Marriage registration in India: Is a court certificate mandatory? Experts explain the legal position and key rules

If you have married according to religious customs and rituals but have not registered your marriage, does your marriage still have legal validity?
While a marriage certificate can serve as important proof of marital status, the legal implications of non-registration depend on the applicable laws and the circumstances of the marriage. Here is what experts say about marriage registration in India.
No.
Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, provides for registration under Section 8, while the Special Marriage Act, 1954, governs other civil marriages.
“The Supreme Court in Seema v. Ashwani Kumar emphasised compulsory registration of marriages. State rules differ in procedures, deadlines and penalties. Muslim, Christian and other marriages may be governed by different statutory and personal-law provisions,” he added.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara said, “Marriage registration is an important legal safeguard and must not be considered a formality.”
The Supreme Court, in Seema v. Ashwani Kumar, held that all religious communities must follow the procedure of compulsory registration of marriages. Couples should check the rules applicable to their place of marriage, rather than assume that the registration process is the same throughout India, he added.
Kaushal said marriage registration is not necessarily restricted to marriages performed after a particular year. Older couples can generally seek registration of an already solemnised marriage, subject to the applicable state law, prescribed procedure and evidentiary requirements.
However, he added that retrospective registration does not automatically cure a marriage that was legally invalid when performed.
Kaushal said non-registration does not automatically invalidate a marriage. Under Section 8(5) of the Hindu Marriage Act, failure to register does not affect the validity of an otherwise valid Hindu marriage.
Maurya also said the lack of registration of a marriage does not necessarily invalidate a marriage. If all the legal requirements, including the ceremonial requirements, for a valid marriage are satisfied, the marriage is legally valid, even if there is no marriage certificate.
Kaushal said a marriage certificate provides reliable proof of marital status for spouse visas, immigration, insurance and pension claims, employment benefits, bank or government records, and certain inheritance-related proceedings.
However, a certificate is not universally mandatory for every nominee change, government-document update, or benefit claim; individual authorities may accept alternative evidence or prescribe additional conditions. Registration is therefore a valuable legal safeguard, he added.
Maurya said a marriage certificate supports financial claims, administrative processes and the protection of a spouse’s legal rights. These include visa and immigration applications, insurance and death benefits, employer-provided pensions, banking transactions, employee benefits, and succession and inheritance claims.
Without registration, a spouse may face greater difficulty proving the marriage in court of law, particularly when records, witnesses, or customary evidence are unavailable. This can complicate maintenance, divorce, inheritance, pension, and immigration claims, Kaushal added.
Kaushal said a spouse may deny the marriage, but non-registration alone does not establish that no marriage occurred. Courts can consider other admissible evidence, including witnesses, photographs, ceremonies, and cohabitation (commonly known as a live-in relationship), depending on the issue and applicable law.
Maurya added that the absence of an official marriage record may increase the time and effort required to establish a marriage. Registration creates an official record and serves as an important safeguard for a spouse’s legal and financial interests.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a legal expert for advice specific to your circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.