Why the Married Women’s Property Act is an underused financial safeguard
The MWPA allows a married man to take a life insurance policy and designate the proceeds solely to his wife and/or children - no one else can take it.
Today’s women are not just managing household budgets, they’re managing investments, overseeing insurance portfolios and making critical decisions around family wealth. Yet, despite this rising financial participation, many are unaware of powerful legal tools that can protect their financial interests.