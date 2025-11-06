Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card: Is the 10,000 bonus points offer a good deal?

From time to time, banks roll out promotions on credit cards that provide cardholders with the opportunity to earn bonus reward points, gift vouchers, etc. These promotions can be part of the festive season, card anniversary celebrations, or spend-based offers, among others. HDFC Bank has launched one such offer on the occasion of the anniversary of its co-branded Marriott Bonvoy credit card.

Anniversary Spend-Based Milestone Offer In October 2025, HDFC Bank launched the ‘Anniversary Spend Based Milestone Offer’ on its Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. As per the offer terms, the cardholder will get bonus points on achieving the specified spends as follows:

A bonus of 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points on achieving eligible spends of Rs. 1 lakh during the offer period, or A bonus of 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points on achieving eligible spends of Rs. 2.5 lakh during the offer period A cardholder can qualify for any one of the above two offers. The offer period is from 1st October 2025 to 30th November 2025.

The bonus Marriott Bonvoy points under this promotion are over and above the standard Marriott Bonvoy points for regular spends and Free Night Awards (FNAs) on achievement of annual spend-based milestones.





Also Read | Autopay rules for debit and credit cards: What you need to know

Inclusions and exclusions The spends on the primary and supplementary cards will be considered for computing the eligible spends during the offer period. However, the bonus Marriott Bonvoy points will be posted to only the primary cardholder’s Marriott Bonvoy account.

The offer is valid on domestic and international eligible spends. Wallet reloads and EMI transactions are excluded from the eligible transactions to compute the spends towards the offer.

When will the points be credited? The Marriott Bonvoy points will be credited to the cardholder’s Marriott Bonvoy account within 90 days from the last date (30th November) of the offer period. A cardholder’s participation in the offer is voluntary.

What is the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card? As the name suggests, it is a co-branded credit card issued by HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs. The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card has the following rewards structure:

8 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program 4 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining, and entertainment 2 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent on all other eligible spends The card has the following milestone benefits:

1 Free Night Award (FNA) on achieving eligible spends of Rs. 6 lakhs in a card anniversary year 1 Free Night Award (FNA) on achieving eligible spends of Rs. 9 lakhs in a card anniversary year 1 Free Night Award (FNA) on achieving eligible spends of Rs. 15 lakhs in a card anniversary year Each FNA can be used to book a one-night stay worth up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points at any hotel participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program.

Joining and renewal fees and benefits The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card has a joining fee of Rs. 3,000 + GST and an annual renewal fee of Rs. 3,000 + GST. The cardholder gets the following joining and annual renewal benefits:

1 Free Night Award (FNA), which can be used to book a one-night stay at a participating Marriott property worth up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points 10 Elite Night Credits, which give a complimentary Silver Elite status with the Marriott Bonvoy program Other benefits Some other benefits that the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card provides include:

12 complimentary domestic airport lounge access each year 12 complimentary international airport lounge access each year Complimentary golf access (two per quarter) across the world The Marriott Bonvoy points earned on card spends and FNA awards earned on milestones are credited to the cardholder’s Marriott Bonvoy account. These can be redeemed for stays at various Marriott properties participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program.

Should you go for the anniversary offer? The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers attractive joining and annual renewal benefits that offer value. However, the reward rate for the card could have been better. Whether you should go for the ‘Anniversary Spend Based Milestone Offer’ depends on whether you were anyway going to spend Rs. 2.5 lakhs or higher on this card till 30th November, even if the offer had not been there.

If your answer to the above question is ‘yes’, then you should go for the offer. The offer provides you with a good opportunity to earn a bonus 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points over and above the standard reward rate and milestone benefits.

HDFC Bank keeps coming up with spend-based offers on the Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card from time to time. For example, the bank ran an offer from 1st March to 31st August 2025. The offer opportunity was for earning up to 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points for spending up to Rs. 4 lakhs during the offer period.

So, such spend-based offers keep coming from time to time, and participation is voluntary. You must participate only when you already have plans to spend the amount mentioned in the offer during the same period, even without the offer. The spend-based offers should be viewed as an opportunity to earn bonus reward points on regular spends rather than spending additional money just to accomplish the offer.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.