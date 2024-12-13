Credit cards: The Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program offers members various benefits based on elite tiers. You can transfer credit card reward points and enjoy free hotel stays during vacations.

Marriott International is one of the biggest hotel chains in India and across the globe. It has 8,900+ properties under 30+ brands spread across 141 countries. With this vast network, it caters to the needs of vacationers across various income groups from luxury to budget hotels.

If you are a regular vacationer, you can enjoy member-specific benefits by joining their Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program. What is Marriott Bonvoy, its features and benefits, and how can you make the most of it with credit cards reward points? Let us understand.

What is Marriott Bonvoy? Marriott Bonvoy is the hotel loyalty program Marriott International offers to its members. The membership is lifetime free, i.e., no joining or Marriott Bonvoy is the hotel loyalty program Marriott International offers to its members. The membership is lifetime free, i.e., no joining or annual fee . The loyalty program offers various benefits based on the member's elite status.

Everyone starts as a member, wherein you get benefits like complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, exclusive discounted rates, mobile check-in, etc. A member can work their way up based on the number of hotel nights they stay during the year. The various elite tiers and some of their benefits are as follows.

Elite benefits by tier Silver Elite Gold Elite Platinum Elite Titanium Elite Ambassador Elite Eligibility criteria Stay 10 nights / year Stay 25 nights / year Stay 50 nights / year Stay 75 nights / year Stay 100 nights / year + USD 23,000 spend Bonus points on eligible hotel expenses, like room rate and incidentals (dining, spa, etc.) charged to room. 10% 25% 50% 75% 75% Late check-out Yes 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:00 PM Guaranteed welcome gift NA Points Points, breakfast or amenity Points, breakfast or amenity Points, breakfast or amenity Enhanced room upgrade (subject to availability) NA Yes Yes Yes Yes Dedicated elite support (24 X 7) NA NA Yes Yes Yes Guaranteed lounge access NA NA Yes Yes Yes Room availability guarantee – 48 hours prior to arrival NA NA NA Yes Yes Your24 (flexibility to choose your check-in and check-out time) NA NA NA NA Yes Dedicated Personal Ambassador assistance for all travel needs NA NA NA NA Yes

Marriott Bonvoy member offers Marriott Bonvoy keeps running various offers for members from time to time giving them additional benefits. Some of these offers include: Marriott Bonvoy keeps running various offers for members from time to time giving them additional benefits. Some of these offers include:

In November 2024, there was an offer that gave up to 4,000 bonus points on each stay of two or more nights. In March 2024, there was an offer that gave 1,000 bonus points and one bonus elite night credit on each eligible paid night stay. Hotel specific offers include complimentary breakfast, discounts on food and soft beverages, bonus points, hotel credit per night, airport transfer, etc. Similarly, there are other offers that Marriott Bonvoy gives its members from time to time. Similarly, there are other offers that Marriott Bonvoy gives its members from time to time.

How to make the most of Marriott Bonvoy with credit card reward points? Some banks allow you to transfer credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy. You can then use the Marriott Bonvoy points to book hotel stays at various participating Marriott hotels across the globe. In India, you can transfer credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy through the following credit cards: Some banks allow you to transfer credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy. You can then use the Marriott Bonvoy points to book hotel stays at various participating Marriott hotels across the globe. In India, you can transfer credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy through the following credit cards:

Axis Bank credit cards like Magnus, Atlas, Olympus, etc. American Express cards like Platinum Charge Card, Gold Charge Card, Platinum Travel Credit Card, Membership Rewards Credit Card, etc. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card (co-branded credit card between HDFC Bank and Marriott International) The transfer ratio can vary from bank to bank and card to card. For example, the reward points from various American Express cards can be transferred to Marriott Bonvoy in the 1:1 ratio i.e., one American Express reward point = 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. The transfer ratio can vary from bank to bank and card to card. For example, the reward points from various American Express cards can be transferred to Marriott Bonvoy in the 1:1 ratio i.e., one American Express reward point = 1 Marriott Bonvoy point.

For Axis Bank credit cards, the reward points transfer ratio to Marriott Bonvoy varies from card to card. For example,

For the Magnus Credit Card, the transfer ratio is 5:2 For the Atlas Credit Card, the transfer ratio is 2:1 For the Olympus Credit Card, the transfer ratio is 1:4 With the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card, you earn Marriott Bonvoy points directly on spends in specified categories. For example, a cardholder earns: With the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card, you earn Marriott Bonvoy points directly on spends in specified categories. For example, a cardholder earns:

8 Marriott Bonvoy points per Rs. 150 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy 4 Marriott Bonvoy points per Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining, and entertainment categories 2 Marriott Bonvoy points per Rs. 150 spent on all other purchases (subject to exclusions) Bank credit card offers for Marriott Bonvoy From time to time, banks come out with offers that help credit card customers earn more points with Marriott Bonvoy. Sometimes, American Express comes out with an offer where credit card customers are given bonus points for transferring reward points to Marriott Bonvoy. From time to time, banks come out with offers that help credit card customers earn more points with Marriott Bonvoy. Sometimes, American Express comes out with an offer where credit card customers are given bonus points for transferring reward points to Marriott Bonvoy.

For example, in November 2023, American Express offered a 30% bonus on transferring American Express reward points to Marriott Bonvoy. So, if a customer transferred 10,000 American Express reward points, they would get 13,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Similarly, in November 2024, HDFC Bank launched a 5X reward points offer for Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card customers. The offer was applicable for spends on travel, dining, and entertainment categories. So, instead of the usual 4 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs. 150 spent, the cardholders got 20 Marriott Bonvoy points under the 5X offer. In September 2024, HDFC Bank came out with a 50% discount on buffet meals at participating hotels for Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card customers.

So, from time to time, Marriott Bonvoy customers can get various offers from banks, depending on the credit card(s) that they hold.

How to enjoy free stays at Marriott hotels during vacations? In the earlier section, we saw how you can transfer reward points from various credit cards to the Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program. After the conversion of credit card In the earlier section, we saw how you can transfer reward points from various credit cards to the Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program. After the conversion of credit card reward points, you can use the Marriott Bonvoy points to book stays at various participating Marriott hotels. Marriott International has 150+ hotels in India and 8,900+ hotels across the globe. Thus, by transferring credit card reward points, you can book free hotel accommodation during your vacations.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.