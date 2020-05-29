Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank's flexible car EMI options come at a cost

Of the three finance schemes, two focus on lower EMIs in the initial months. The first scheme combines step-up and balloon payment where the initial EMI is as low as ₹1,111 per lakh for a loan tenure of 84 months. The second option allows the borrowers to pay lower EMIs for the first six months (for salaried) or three months (for self-employed). In this case, the EMI starts at ₹899. The third is a flexi EMI scheme, where the borrower can choose low EMIs for three months every year for the tenor of loan.