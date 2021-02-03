As per the release, the nomenclature of the product shall be the name of the insurance company followed by “Mashak Rakshak". No other name is allowed in any of the documents. The insurer shall also endeavour to mention the meaning of “Mashak" in vernacular i.e Mashak (Meaning in vernacular) depending on the region where policy is sold. Wherever English is used for promoting the product, the name of the product shall be “Mashak (Mosquito) Rakshak".