Mastercard joins hands with City Union Bank to launch passion cards for cricket lovers

Mastercard has partnered with City Union Bank (CUB) to roll out its first passion cards in India. Meant for cricket enthusiasts, the new cards are full of a host of exciting lifestyle and travel benefits.

CUB has brought Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on board to enable fans to make the most of their cricketing experience. Credit Cardholders can unlock priceless experiences by gaining access to their favourite teams through meet-and-greet opportunities and practice sessions. They can also avail exclusive team merchandise.

New cards The four new credit cards — CUB CSK Mastercard Platinum credit card, CUB CSK World Mastercard credit card, CUB SRH Mastercard Platinum credit card, and CUB SRH World Mastercard credit card — give airport lounge access at both domestic and international terminals, a 1 percent waiver on fuel surcharge and a comprehensive travel and accident cover.

Cardholders are also entitled to avail welcome benefits, reward points, gift packs, and discount vouchers, along with CUB keychain debit cards for tap and go payments, and exclusive benefits on its loan products.

These passion cards offer a complimentary night's stay at some of the leading hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific region through the One Night Free with Mastercard program. These offers will be given at Mastercard’s partner hotels and restaurants.

Also Read | Swipe smart abroad: 4 genius credit card hacks every traveller must know

Underscoring the significance of the launch, Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “Around the world, Mastercard engages with cardholders through their passion points, including sports. India’s love for cricket transcends mere entertainment and acts as a unifying force..”

“We are confident that these exclusive cards, also backed with personal and air accident insurance and secure wallet coverage, will offer unparalleled benefits and peace of mind to our customers. This launch will also strengthen our long-standing association with the passion and spirit of Indian cricket,” said Dr N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO, City Union Bank.