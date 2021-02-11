Mastercard to support cryptocurrency on its network

The company has already teamed up with cryptocurrency players such as Wirex and Bitpay to launch cryptocurrency cards in the past, but those players were converting cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies at their end, the post added. "Our change to supporting digital assets directly will allow many more merchants to accept crypto — an ability that’s currently limited by proprietary methods unique to each digital asset," the blog post said. The Mastercard move follows an announcement by PayPal in 2020 allowing users to hold cryptocurrency in their wallets. More recently, Tesla announced a $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin and announced plans to accept payments in bitcoin.