Mastering Fixed Income Trinity: Balancing income, duration, and liquidity for smarter investments
Summary
- In a dynamic financial landscape, striking the right balance among fixed income priorities requires strategic choices and a clear understanding of trade-offs.
Fixed income investments have traditionally been a cornerstone for Indian investors, offering stability and diversification in volatile markets. However, building a robust fixed income portfolio involves navigating complexities, particularly the challenge of balancing income, duration, and liquidity. These three elements, collectively known as the “Fixed Income Trinity," are essential to bond investing but inherently involve trade-offs.