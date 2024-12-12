Mastering the art of investing: Build a portfolio that lasts

Start with a plan: Crafting a strong portfolio begins with a solid investment plan. As the saying goes, “Failing to plan is planning to fail." Begin by defining your financial goals. Are you saving for retirement, your child’s education, or a significant purchase? Your goals will shape your risk tolerance. For critical objectives like retirement, lower-risk investments may be ideal. For goals with greater flexibility, you can consider higher-risk options.

Understanding the risk: All investments involve risk, but understanding it helps you make better decisions. Generally, higher rewards come with higher risks. If volatility makes you uneasy, fixed deposits or bonds offer steadier returns.

On the other hand, equities—whether through mutual funds or index funds—can provide higher long-term growth. The key is to balance your comfort level with your aspirations, ensuring your portfolio aligns with your needs and risk appetite.

Diversify to mitigate risk: Diversification is crucial to reducing risk. Imagine putting all your eggs in one basket and tripping—that’s the danger of an undiversified portfolio.

Spread your investments across asset classes such as equities, bonds, and commodities, and diversify within those classes by industry or sector. This strategy helps protect your portfolio from significant losses during market downturns.

Master asset allocation: Complementing diversification is asset allocation—the art of dividing your investments among asset types based on your goals, timeline, and risk tolerance. A classic approach is the “60-40" rule: 60% equities and 40% debt. For long-term goals, you may lean more towards equities, while short-term objectives often require a conservative, debt-heavy allocation.

Choose right: Selecting the right investment products is critical. For equities, consider options like low-cost index funds or actively managed mutual funds. For debt, look at government bonds or fixed deposits. Ensure your choices align with your financial objectives, risk tolerance, and tax considerations.

Evaluate fees, past performance, and fund manager expertise before committing. Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution—choose what suits your unique situation.

Stay the course: Remaining committed to your strategy amid market noise is essential. The financial world is rife with news, predictions, and hype, but these shouldn’t dictate your decisions. As economist Paul Samuelson famously said, “Investing should be boring—like watching paint dry or grass grow." Sticking to your plan allows the power of compounding to work its magic.

Rebalance periodically: Rebalancing your portfolio ensures it stays aligned with your goals. Over time, market fluctuations can shift your asset allocation. Rebalancing—selling some assets and buying others—restores your intended balance. Aim to do this at least annually or after significant market shifts.

Practice patience: Patience is your greatest ally in building wealth. Investing is a long-term endeavour requiring consistency and discipline. Avoid over-monitoring your portfolio, as frequent checks can lead to impulsive decisions. Trust your plan, keep emotions in check, and give your investments the time they need to grow.

Conclusion Investing doesn’t have to be complicated. By focusing on the basics—planning, diversification, and discipline—you can build a portfolio that withstands the test of time. The best time to start investing was yesterday; the second-best time is today. Stay consistent, keep learning, and watch your financial dreams unfold. Here’s to a financially sound and prosperous 2025!

Vivek Sharma is head of investment at Estee Advisors.