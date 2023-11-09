Mastering your finances: The 50/30/20 budgeting for secured financial goals
The 50/30/20 budgeting method allows you to allocate 30% income towards wanting to enjoy the present and 20% income towards savings and investments for securing your future.
You must have come across financial articles about delayed gratification and instant gratification. Delayed gratification involves investing now for your financial goals, which may lead to postponing spending money on enjoying life today. Instant gratification involves spending money on enjoying life today, which may lead to pushing back investments for financial goals. Many people get caught between instant and delayed gratification and cannot decide which one to go for. The best option is to take a balanced approach that involves a mix of both. The 50/30/20 budgeting provides a balance between enjoying today and securing future financial goals. Let us understand how.