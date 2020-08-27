Max Healthcare hospitals de-empanel Max Bupa Health Insurance

“The contract between Max Healthcare and Max Bupa had expired in May 2019. Max Healthcare has been in discussion with Max Bupa for a fresh contract for the last 15 months and has been extending cashless services to its beneficiaries over all these months even though there hasn’t been a valid contract. In spite of our best efforts, the contract couldn’t be closed to the satisfaction of both the parties and, hence, Max Healthcare has been left with no choice but to suspend cashless services for Max Bupa customers," said a Max Healthcare spokesperson.