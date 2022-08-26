Max Life Insurance enters pension fund management business

Max Life Pension Fund will manage pension assets for private and government sector subscribers excluding the “default scheme”, with an aim to scale up assets under management (AUM) to an estimated ₹1 trillion over the next 10 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Life Insurance Company, will manage pension assets with investment choices under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). The pension fund has received the Commencement of Business (COB) certificate for this.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Life Insurance Company, will manage pension assets with investment choices under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). The pension fund has received the Commencement of Business (COB) certificate for this.
Max Life Pension Fund will manage pension assets for private and government sector subscribers excluding the “default scheme", with an aim to scale up assets under management (AUM) to an estimated ₹1 trillion over the next 10 years.
Max Life Pension Fund will manage pension assets for private and government sector subscribers excluding the “default scheme", with an aim to scale up assets under management (AUM) to an estimated ₹1 trillion over the next 10 years.
The company and the pension fund will now cater to all product categories including pension products, annuities, and pension fund management to help customers plan their retirement. It is also in the process of applying for a point of presence registration to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to offer services that will help subscribers open new NPS accounts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life, said, “Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited strengthens our presence in the retirement segment. We are committed towards financially protecting Indians in their golden years. We will leverage our competitive fund management capabilities and the distribution strength of Max Life, including our corporate business teams, individual advisors, and our direct sales teams, to spread awareness about NPS and drive value for our customers. “
Establishing the pension fund management subsidiary is a critical lever of Max Life’s growth strategy of becoming a dominant player in the retirement space. The pension fund aims to maximise risk-adjusted returns for its subscribers on a consistent and long-term basis while adhering to PFRDA guidelines. The Company’s investment choices will draw from the expertise of the highly accomplished leadership and will focus on profitable investment strategy and fund management capabilities to create attractive investment returns for its subscribers while adhering to the regulatory limits as prescribed by the PFRDA.