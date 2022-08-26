Max Life Insurance enters pension fund management business

Establishing the pension fund management subsidiary is a critical lever of Max Life’s growth strategy of becoming a dominant player in the retirement space. The pension fund aims to maximise risk-adjusted returns for its subscribers on a consistent and long-term basis while adhering to PFRDA guidelines. The Company’s investment choices will draw from the expertise of the highly accomplished leadership and will focus on profitable investment strategy and fund management capabilities to create attractive investment returns for its subscribers while adhering to the regulatory limits as prescribed by the PFRDA.