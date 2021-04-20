Max Life Insurance launches term plan with Special Exit Value option

Aalok Bhan, director & chief marketing officer, Max Life said, "The Special Exit Value in the Max Life Smart Secure Plus Plan (term insurance plan) offers policyholders the option to receive all premiums paid for the base policy at a specific time in the policy term, as per the eligibility and conditions. On the other hand, the Return of Premium option (available to choose at policy inception) allows the policyholder to get back 100% of the total premiums paid at the end of the policy term upon survival. Important to note is that the Special Exit Value benefit is only available with non-return of premium."