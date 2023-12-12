Max Life introduces the Smart Total Elite Protection Term Plan. Details here
The latest offering by Max Life Insurance Company comprises an expanded array of benefits, incorporating features such as instant payment on claim intimation, cover continuance, and special exit value.
Max Life Insurance Company has introduced the Smart Total Elite Protection Plan, a comprehensive term life insurance policy designed to align with contemporary lifestyles. This plan offers extensive coverage customized to meet evolving consumer preferences. Max Life Smart Total Elite Protection Term Plan (STEP) is a non-linked, non-participating, individual pure-risk premium life insurance plan. It comes with several enhanced benefits for policyholders, including instant payment on claim intimation, cover continuance benefit and special exit value. With a focus on bolstering financial security in today’s dynamic landscape, this plan addresses the modern consumer’s demand for heightened protection through increased coverage solutions.