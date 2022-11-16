Max Life launches life insurance plan, Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee

Prashant Tripathy, managing director & CEO, Max Life Insurance, said, “Life is ever-changing and as you grow, your and your family’s needs and aspirations also grow. Whether it is achieving milestones like buying your dream house, securing your child’s education or enabling a peaceful retirement, you need to safeguard them in today’s uncertain environment. Our Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan offers life insurance with wealth creation benefits, meant for a financially strengthened future. A marquee product from Max Life, it’s made on a very innovative design to provide a range of flexible options to the policyholder to choose from, without discounting the returns."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}