Max Life launches real-time health analytics solution MediCheck

MediCheck runs real-time in the issuance journey on all the digitized medical records from the Diagnostic Centers. It further searches for the record existence in its database and provides the outputs that flow into Max Life’s Underwriting rule engine. The rule engine depending on the reporting variance, alerts the Underwriter, the investigation team, and the medical network team to take further actions on the case. This enables the creation of a funnel to check imprecise records and flag the ones with poor health scores, thus bringing out real-time insights for the Underwriters at the issuance stage.

