 Max Life launches SWAG Pension Plan with customisable annuity options. Know six key features here | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 14:18:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.75 -2.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 240.60 1.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 606.30 -3.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 801.50 -2.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.00 -2.82%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Max Life launches SWAG Pension Plan with customisable annuity options. Know six key features here
Back Back

Max Life launches SWAG Pension Plan with customisable annuity options. Know six key features here

 Livemint

Max Life Insurance's SWAG Pension Plan is a retirement savings plan that addresses the concerns of urban Indians about their savings depleting within a short time after retirement. The plan offers a wide range of annuity options, flexibility, and personalised income timing

SWAG pension plan by Max Life: This unique offering empowers customers to tailor their policies, choosing from a diverse array of annuity options (iStock)Premium
SWAG pension plan by Max Life: This unique offering empowers customers to tailor their policies, choosing from a diverse array of annuity options (iStock)

New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., has launched Smart Wealth Annuity Guaranteed Pension Plan - SWAG Pension Plan– A Non-Linked, Non-Participating Individual/Group General Annuity Savings Plan. Keeping in line with new-age consumers’ needs for solutions tailored to their specific needs, SWAG Pension Plan redefines the landscape of retirement planning, combining flexibility, security, and personalisation for individuals and groups alike.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & CEO of Max Life, said, “With considerable demographic changes on the horizon, getting financially ready for retirement is becoming crucial for a vast majority of India’s workforce. Smart Wealth Annuity Guaranteed Pension Plan - SWAG Pension Plan stands as a testament to our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that resonate with the evolving needs of our customers. Through its customisable features and distinctive variants, this plan empowers individuals to proactively shape their retirement journey and enables them to realise their aspirations with a strong sense of financial empowerment."

Key features of SWAG Pension Plan

1)Wide range of annuity variants to suit the customers’ retirement needs

2)Immediate annuity with flexibility to decide the return of a chosen proportion of premiums paid to the surviving annuitant or nominee

3)Increasing annuity up to 6% per annum ensuring readiness for the rising inflation

4)Early Return of Premium on attaining milestone age which varies from 70 years to 85 years (in blocks of 5 years)

5)Provides the option to the surviving annuitant to withdraw the chosen proportion of annuity in advance on the death of the first annuitant

6)Customers can plan early and get a higher annuity on retirement by deferring the first annuity from the first month itself up to 12 years.

This unique offering empowers customers to tailor their policies, choosing from a diverse array of annuity options, all while keeping up with growing inflation* and enjoying the flexibility of personalised income timing. Further, the customers have the freedom to select from a range of Return of Premium options, enabling them to choose their plans to meet specific financial objectives.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App