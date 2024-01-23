Max Life launches SWAG Pension Plan with customisable annuity options. Know six key features here
Max Life Insurance's SWAG Pension Plan is a retirement savings plan that addresses the concerns of urban Indians about their savings depleting within a short time after retirement. The plan offers a wide range of annuity options, flexibility, and personalised income timing
New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., has launched Smart Wealth Annuity Guaranteed Pension Plan - SWAG Pension Plan– A Non-Linked, Non-Participating Individual/Group General Annuity Savings Plan. Keeping in line with new-age consumers’ needs for solutions tailored to their specific needs, SWAG Pension Plan redefines the landscape of retirement planning, combining flexibility, security, and personalisation for individuals and groups alike.