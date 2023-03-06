Max Life partners Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions

Max Life partners Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Max Life’s new product offerings include innovation in various consumer segments including homemaker, NRI and self-employed. The firm has leveraged digital & AI at scale enabling superior customer experience with frictionless on-boarding, managing risk and creating a digital enterprise
New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank have joined hands to offer holistic life insurance products to customers of the lender. Through this partnership, Max Life Insurance will offer a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans to more than 73 lakh customers of Ujjivan SFB.
