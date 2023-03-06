Max Life partners Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions

New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank have joined hands to offer holistic life insurance products to customers of the lender. Through this partnership, Max Life Insurance will offer a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans to more than 73 lakh customers of Ujjivan SFB.

Prashant Tripathy, managing director and CEO, Max Life, said, “Max Life is focused on forging key bank partnerships as a driver of sustainable growth. We welcome Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in our journey towards enabling more customers with financial inclusion and security through life insurance...This partnership further strengthens the bancassurance business at Max Life."

Established in 2017, Ujjivan SFB had 606 branches in 254 districts, covering 25 states and union territories as of 31 January 2023. With technology being a key enabler, Ujjivan SFB continues to expand its reach and enhance customer experience with a large digital coverage across internet banking, mobile application, tablet-based origination and phone banking among others.

Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said, “Through this partnership, we aim to increase the middle-class aspirants' access to protection, savings, and retirement solutions through our national network, assisting them in securing their future."

Max Life’s new product offerings include innovation in various consumer segments including homemaker, NRI and self-employed. The firm has leveraged digital & AI at scale enabling superior customer experience with frictionless on-boarding, managing risk and creating a digital enterprise.