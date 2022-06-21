Max Life, Policybazaar to launch life insurance savings plan

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has launched the ‘Max Life Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan’, a non-linked, non-participating, individual life insurance savings plan. The novel offering developed basis a consumer insight study helps the customers meet short-term financial goals with a minimum policy tenure of five years. The plan offers guaranteed tax-free returns up to 6.14% along with life cover protection at monthly premiums as low as ₹3000 and is also available to purchase on Max Life’s website and Policybazaar.com, said the firm.

