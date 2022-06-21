Max Life, Policybazaar to launch life insurance savings plan

The plan offers guaranteed tax-free returns up to 6.14% along with life cover protection at monthly premiums as low as ₹3000 and is also available to purchase on Max Life’s website and Policybazaar.com, said the firm.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has launched the ‘Max Life Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan’, a non-linked, non-participating, individual life insurance savings plan. The novel offering developed basis a consumer insight study helps the customers meet short-term financial goals with a minimum policy tenure of five years. The plan offers guaranteed tax-free returns up to 6.14% along with life cover protection at monthly premiums as low as ₹3000 and is also available to purchase on Max Life’s website and Policybazaar.com, said the firm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has launched the ‘Max Life Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan’, a non-linked, non-participating, individual life insurance savings plan. The novel offering developed basis a consumer insight study helps the customers meet short-term financial goals with a minimum policy tenure of five years. The plan offers guaranteed tax-free returns up to 6.14% along with life cover protection at monthly premiums as low as ₹3000 and is also available to purchase on Max Life’s website and Policybazaar.com, said the firm.
Before, opting such plan you should carefully read the terms and conditions of the policy.
Before, opting such plan you should carefully read the terms and conditions of the policy.
V Viswanand, deputy managing director, Max Life said, “The Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan is designed for a generation that wants a short-term guaranteed product with tax-free returns topped with life insurance. The combination of easy liquidity and agile onboarding makes this new-age product a valuable fit in the millennials’ savings journey."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan targets the digitally-savvy millennials who prefer quick and hassle-free online onboarding. Offering higher returns as compared to traditional savings instruments, this product innovation combines guaranteed, tax-free offering and protection cover of life insurance, allowing young consumers to enjoy the dual benefits of savings and protection within a single product proposition, said the firm.
Key features of ‘Max Life Smart Fixed-return Digital Plan’ stated by the firm are:
-Simplified on-boarding process along with instant confirmation of issuance after journey completion
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Fully guaranteed returns payable as a lump sum at maturity
-Flexibility to pay premiums monthly or annually for just five years
-Flexibility to choose between different variants, tailored to meet different financial security needs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Higher benefits offered for higher premiums paid, as per the chosen goals
-Special benefits for women customers: 0.25% additional maturity benefit for five years’ policy term; 0.5% for ten years’ policy term
-Option of taking a loan against policy to help in case of financial emergencies
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Tax benefits on premiums paid and tax-free maturity benefits, depending on the chosen variant, as per prevailing tax laws.
Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com commented, “Our consumer insights reveal that most millennials prefer short-term savings products with high returns, thereby indicating an apparent demand for such a product. The launch of this plan, which is a short-term offering with guaranteed tax-free returns and life insurance cover, would certainly address the needs of this segment."