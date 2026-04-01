Want to maximise your PPF returns? Here's a simple tip to gain full benefits

The new financial year has begun today on 1 April 2026 (FY2026-27) and its again time to think about your yearly investments and savings. A key component of financial planning for the future includes investment in public provident fund (PPF), which is also a tax saving investment option.

While for those opting for the old tax regime, the benefit is more direct, even those choosing the new tax regime gain from tax-free interest income from PPF. So, here is a simple way to maximise the returns you get for your money — invest by 5 April.

What is public provident fund or PPF? PPF is a government-backed savings scheme, with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, maturity amount and interest earned (aka EEE benefit), at a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. It is among the safest investment options for long-term, retirement and tax planning in India.

A PPF account is offered by any India Post office or public bank (i.e. State Bank of India, Canara Bank, or Punjab National Bank) and some private lenders, with a minimum deposit of ₹100-500 a month.

It has a know-your-customer (KYC) requirement where you will need to submit the duly filled form with your Aadhaar Card copy, proof of residence, and a passport- size photo at the bank or post office. You can also directly open a PPF account through your bank through online banking or mobile banking.

Also Read | Understanding jewellery insurance: All about securing your gold against risks

A total of ₹1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act for old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

Why should you invest in PPF by 5 April for maximum benefit? Under PPF, interest is calculated on a monthly basis on the minimum balance between 5th and the end of the month. And, while interest is calculated on monthly basis, it is transferred to your account annually on 31 March.

Thus, investors who put in their PPF amount by the 5th of April ensure that the income generated for the lumpsum (up to ₹1.5 lakh) for the year is for the full eligible period, including April. However, if you miss this date, your money starts earning from the next month (i.e. May) and you miss out on one full month of interest.

If you are an investor who does not opt for lumpsum investment and instead invest on a monthly basis, this may not have significant influence since the contribution in April would presumably be smaller.

What is the difference in final payout if I do not invest before April 5? If you have invested ₹1.50 lakh during the year, your interest receivable for one month would be 7.1 /100 X 1/12 X 1.5 lakh = ₹887.5. On an annual basis this is ₹10,650.

So, investing after April 5 would lead to loss of ₹887.5 from the total, giving you ₹9,762.5 on investment of ₹1.5 lakh.

Further, from a compounding interest point of view, when this amount is added to your PPF account in May, interest calculated on the next month will stand to be higher since the minimum balance on 5 May would be higher by ₹887.5. The compounding power over 15 years (full duration of a PPF account) cannot be overstated.

To see the compounding effect: At current interest rate of 7.1% p.a. (assuming the same rate continues over 15 years), investing ₹1.5 lakh by 5 April annually, over the full duration earns you an interest of ₹18.18 lakh. Missing the deadline even for one year, brings your total interest down to ₹17.95 lakh (loss of ₹23,188).