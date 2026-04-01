Want to maximise your PPF returns? Here's a simple tip to gain full benefits

The new financial year has begun today on 1 April 2026 (FY2026-27) and its again time to think about your yearly investments and savings. A key component of financial planning for the future includes investment in public provident fund (PPF), which is also a tax saving investment option.
While for those opting for the old tax regime, the benefit is more direct, even those choosing the new tax regime gain from tax-free interest income from PPF. So, here is a simple way to maximise the returns you get for your money — invest by 5 April.
PPF is a government-backed savings scheme, with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, maturity amount and interest earned (aka EEE benefit), at a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. It is among the safest investment options for long-term, retirement and tax planning in India.
A PPF account is offered by any India Post office or public bank (i.e. State Bank of India, Canara Bank, or Punjab National Bank) and some private lenders, with a minimum deposit of ₹100-500 a month.
It has a know-your-customer (KYC) requirement where you will need to submit the duly filled form with your Aadhaar Card copy, proof of residence, and a passport- size photo at the bank or post office. You can also directly open a PPF account through your bank through online banking or mobile banking.
A total of ₹1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act for old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.
Under PPF, interest is calculated on a monthly basis on the minimum balance between 5th and the end of the month. And, while interest is calculated on monthly basis, it is transferred to your account annually on 31 March.
Thus, investors who put in their PPF amount by the 5th of April ensure that the income generated for the lumpsum (up to ₹1.5 lakh) for the year is for the full eligible period, including April. However, if you miss this date, your money starts earning from the next month (i.e. May) and you miss out on one full month of interest.
If you are an investor who does not opt for lumpsum investment and instead invest on a monthly basis, this may not have significant influence since the contribution in April would presumably be smaller.
If you have invested ₹1.50 lakh during the year, your interest receivable for one month would be 7.1 /100 X 1/12 X 1.5 lakh = ₹887.5. On an annual basis this is ₹10,650.
So, investing after April 5 would lead to loss of ₹887.5 from the total, giving you ₹9,762.5 on investment of ₹1.5 lakh.
Further, from a compounding interest point of view, when this amount is added to your PPF account in May, interest calculated on the next month will stand to be higher since the minimum balance on 5 May would be higher by ₹887.5. The compounding power over 15 years (full duration of a PPF account) cannot be overstated.
To see the compounding effect: At current interest rate of 7.1% p.a. (assuming the same rate continues over 15 years), investing ₹1.5 lakh by 5 April annually, over the full duration earns you an interest of ₹18.18 lakh. Missing the deadline even for one year, brings your total interest down to ₹17.95 lakh (loss of ₹23,188).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment and financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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