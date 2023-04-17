What are the benefits of using a credit card?1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM IST
A young earner can benefit from building a credit score and monetizing spends through credit cards, with rewards and cashback incentives, leading to monthly savings and better loan pricing in the future. However, timely payment is crucial to avoid high interest rates.
I am a 22-year-old professional working at an MNC and want to know the benefits of getting a credit card?
