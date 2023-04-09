Should I continue with life insurance plans?1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
An individual should keep their health insurance policy and check it for adequate sum assured. For life insurance policies, they should check expected returns and surrender traditional endowment plans if necessary. A term insurance plan should be in place with a sum assured of at least 10 times annual income. A top-up plan can be purchased any time during the year, with deductibles applied on each claim or based on aggregate claims. Consider enhancing the sum assured in existing plans and insurers may offer this without fresh medical underwriting.
I have been purchasing health and life insurance policies for the last many years just to save on taxes. I have never made any claims from my health policy so far. Currently, I have seven life insurance policies. Do I need to continue with them?