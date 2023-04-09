Should I continue with life insurance plans?

There are two types of deductibles prevalent: one applied to each claim, and the other based on aggregate claims of the year. The latter option is significantly better. For instance, if you are hospitalized three times in a year, with an average bill of ₹2 lakh each time, you will be reimbursed ₹1 lakh from the top-up plan if the aggregate deductible is applied. However, if the deductible were to be applied on each claim, then nothing would be payable.