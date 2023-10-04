What type of investments will help reduce my taxable income?
Salaried individuals try and maximize their tax savings by claiming various exemptions and deductions while computing taxable income.
I am 27-year-old working for a multinational company (MNC), drawing a net salary of ₹1.4 lakh per month. My annual income is ₹22.3 lakh, of which my taxable income is ₹15.5 lakh. My tax-savings come from section 80C instruments, where I utilize the maximum limit of ₹1.5 lakh per annum (p.a.), and exemption from house rent allowance (HRA) is ₹2.8 lakh p.a. There is professional tax of ₹2,400 p.a. I have also purchased a flat for which I have taken a home loan of ₹36 lakh at 9.2% interest rate. My equated monthly instalment (EMI) comes to ₹30,000. How can reduce my taxable income further?