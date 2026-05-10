May 2026 home loans: Bajaj Finserv, LIC Housing & 6 HFCs offer home loan rates starting from 7.15% onwards

Are you planning to buy a new home? If you are looking to accomplish your dream, make sure you are adequately prepared. This is essential because proper preparation helps ensure that borrowing any kind of credit remains a pleasant experience.

Prominent housing finance companies (HFCs) can help fulfil this dream in a constructive way. This is because prominent Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) across the country are offering competitive home loan interest rates this May, thus making them a lucrative option for borrowers.

All one needs is proper due diligence, comparing peers and effective planning. Furthermore, lower interest rates can immensely reduce your EMI burden and make home loan borrowing easier. Still, choosing the right lending institution involves more than just comparing interest rates. Only going through the headline rate can be both misleading and superficial.

Also Read | How your credit score impacts home loan and what score gets you the best deal?

What else must be carefully considered? Essential factors such as home loan processing fees, hidden charges, loan tenure, basic eligibility, prepayment flexibility, foreclosure charges, and an individual's overall repayment potential can all play a significant role in determining the final monthly home loan EMI outgo.

All these points must be carefully analysed before locking in any new home loan. Keeping these factors in mind, here are the latest home loan rates offered by leading HFCs in the month of May 2026.

Housing Finance Home Loan Interest Rates – May 2026

Lender Rates Bajaj Finserv 7.15% LIC Housing Finance Ltd 7.15% Tata Capital 7.50% PNB Housing 7.75% Aditya Birla Housing Finance 7.75% IIFL Home Finance 8.75% Piramal Finance Limited 9.99% Sundaram Home Finance Ltd* 10.65%

*Data as on respective banks’ website on 1 May 2026; Loans up to ₹30 lakh; Annual percentage rate; Actual rate may vary based on the applicant's profile; Compiled by BankBazaar.com.

7 factors to keep in mind before applying for a home loan through HFCs Carefully review the effective interest rate, not just the advertised rate. Understand processing fees and hidden charges diligently. Evaluate your EMI affordability before proceeding with the loan tenure. Make sure you maintain a healthy credit score to secure better offers. Be clear about prepayment and foreclosure rules. Loan tenures help with lowering monthly EMIs but can increase outgo. Make sure you have sufficient savings to cover emergency expenses.

FAQs on Home Loans in May 2026

1. How do I decide which home loan lender is best for me? Carefully compare home loan rates, processing fees, loan tenure, and basic eligibility. Discuss with customer support executives. Take notes, and diligently compare all lenders before you decide on any particular home loan offer.

2. Does a higher credit score help in getting better home loan rates? Yes, a higher credit score can help you secure better home loan rates and better loan terms. This is because a higher credit score signifies a responsible borrower, in the eyes of the respective lenders.

3. What costs should I consider apart from the interest rate? Home loan interest rates are very important. Still, consider processing fees, hidden charges, foreclosure charges, and other associated costs to better estimate costs.

4. Can I reduce my EMI on an existing home loan? Yes, you can reduce EMI on a home loan through extension of loan tenure, refinancing, or simply negotiating better terms, if you have a very good credit profile and a very high credit score.

5. Should I take professional guidance before locking in on a home loan? Yes, it is always prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and to plan your home loan accordingly. This will prevent you from overborrowing. This can help you make EMI payments on time and avoid suffering during the loan repayment process.

In conclusion, before you proceed with any home loan offer or financial investment decision, it is prudent for you to consult a certified financial advisor to properly analyse, understand and acknowledge the suitability of the home loan for you. So that you can plan accordingly, depending on your current financial health and long-term economic objectives.