May issue of sovereign gold bonds sees highest-ever subscription

The government sold 25 lakh units of gold bonds worth ₹1,168 crore in the May issue, as per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This is the highest-ever amount mobilized by the government from the sale of sovereign gold bonds. The issue opened for subscription on 11 May and closed on 15 May. The issue was priced at ₹4,590 per unit (one unit of gold bond is equal to one gram of gold).