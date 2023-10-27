comScore
India's pension system improves rank in 2023 compared to 2022

 MintGenie Team

The 15th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index revealed that India's overall retirement system ranking improved to 45.9, up from 44.5 in 2022, primarily driven by enhancements in the adequacy and sustainability sub-indices.

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST
