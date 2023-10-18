MCGPI 2023 unveils enhancements in India's pension system. Details here
The Global Pension Index evaluates 47 retirement income systems worldwide, encompassing 64 per cent of the global population. In the 2023 edition of the Global Pension Index, three additional retirement income systems from Botswana, Croatia, and Kazakhstan have been incorporated.
According to the 2023 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index survey (MCGPI), India's retirement system has shown some improvement compared to 2022. The Netherlands has reclaimed the top position on the list, while Iceland and Denmark secured the second and third spots, respectively.