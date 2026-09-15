MDR on UPI transactions: NPCI announces 0.4% on payments above ₹2,000 — Check details

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) today announced merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI (person to merchant) transactions.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Sep 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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The National Payments Council of India today announced merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions.
The National Payments Council of India today announced merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) today announced merchant discount rate (MDR) on select unified payments interface (UPI) transactions conducted from person to merchant. “A revised UPI MDR framework has been introduced on select merchant transactions, while keeping UPI free for consumers,” it added.

The statement dated 15 September said that MDR of 0.4% will be applicable on P2M UPI transactions above 2,000, capped at 300 per transaction. Further, it keeps 95% of low value UPI transactions below 2,000 and small merchant transactions (P2PM) completely free and proposes a new fund to support the expansion of UPI acceptance among small merchants, it added.

“The initiative will expand UPI acceptance, encourage sustained usage, and accelerate the inclusion of small businesses in India's digital payments ecosystem,” as per the payments authority.

The “reasonable MDR charge on high value transactions shall be distributed amongst the UPI ecosystem players”, it added, saying that this “will ensure UPI expansion to new users and merchants, investments into resiliency, cyber security and innovation”.

What is the new MDR framework for UPI?

  • Consumers will continue to transact free-of-cost using UPI as they have been doing till now.
  • Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions up to 2.000 remain outside the scope of MDR
  • Small merchants operating under Person-to-Person Merchant (P2PM) framework continue to benefit from zero MDR.
  • This category supports small vendors receiving up to 1 lakh per month through UPI QR payments directly into their bank accounts, promoting digital payment acceptance across unorganised retail sector
  • To further accelerate digital payments adoption, a dedicated fund for small merchants will be established to support digital payment infrastructure in existing merchants and Tier 3 and smaller markets
  • Flat MDR of 5 per transaction will apply to UPI payments above 2,000 in specified merchant categories such as railways, telecom services, insurance, and fuel.
  • MDR of 0.4% applicable on P2M UPI transactions above 2,000, with MDR capped at 300 per transaction.
  • No impact on small-value UPI transactions up to 2,000 for all merchants, which account for more than 95% of all UPI P2M transactions
  • Revised UPI MDR remains lower than charges associated with several other digital payment instruments, including debit cards, and wallets.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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