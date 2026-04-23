Your lunch could save you ₹1 lakh a year, but are you claiming it?

Rohan Mandhania
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 12:50 PM IST
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Tax planning in India often revolves around Section 80C and NPS, but the new meal tax exemption of ₹200 offers significant benefits.(AI-generated illustration)
Summary
The Income-Tax Rules, 2026 raise the per-meal exemption to 200 and extend it to the new regime—turning employer-provided meals into a 1.05 lakh annual tax-free benefit.

Tax planning conversations in India tend to follow a familiar script. Someone mentions Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. Another brings up the National Pension System (NPS).

What rarely comes up is lunch.

Under the Income-Tax Rules, 2026, effective 1 April, the per-meal tax exemption has been raised from 50 to 200—a fourfold jump—and crucially, extended to employees under the new tax regime.

Used fully, this translates to up to 1.05 lakh a year in tax-free income. For someone in the 30% bracket, that works out to roughly 31,000 back in hand annually. Unlike ELSS, it does not require locking away money you may actually need.

Also Read | Zero tax beyond ₹12 lakh salary: How to stretch it to ₹15 lakh

What changed and why it matters now

The 50 limit had remained unchanged for years, long after it stopped reflecting what a meal actually costs. The revised 200 per meal exemption applies to employer-facilitated channels — prepaid meal cards, digital food wallets, or company cafeteria programmes. Cash reimbursements do not qualify.

The importance of this revision lies in where it applies.

The new tax regime—which many salaried employees have been nudged toward—has removed most perquisite-based exemptions. The meal benefit is now one of the few that continues to work within it. That makes it structurally relevant for employees who have opted out of the old regime.

Who gains most

The clearest beneficiaries are salaried employees earning between 8 lakh and 20 lakh, particularly those in the 20%–30% tax brackets.

If your employer provides meal cards and has structured the benefit correctly within your cost-to-company (CTC), the savings are automatic. There is no additional investment decision involved—just participation in an existing meal programme.

Employees at larger companies with established cafeteria systems are best placed to access this immediately. The infrastructure is already in place; it simply needs correct payroll classification.

Who may not benefit

Not everyone will see an impact.

If your employer has not incorporated this into your CTC structure or does not operate a meal programme, the exemption remains theoretical. It cannot be claimed against informal arrangements or cash payments.

Also Read | How car lease in CTC helps cut your tax outgo

Employees earning below the basic exemption threshold have no tax liability to reduce. Freelancers and self-employed individuals also fall outside its scope — the exemption applies specifically to employer-provided meals.

Filing essentials

If the benefit applies to you, compliance is straightforward but small errors can create avoidable complications.

First, the structure must exist within your employer’s payroll system. The meal benefit must be coded as a non-monetary perquisite, not merged into gross taxable salary. This determines how it reflects in Form 16.

When you receive Form 16, check Part B carefully. The meal perquisite should appear under exempt perquisites, clearly separated from taxable income. If it is missing or incorrectly classified, approach your HR or payroll team before filing.

When filing your income-tax return (ITR), typically ITR-1 or ITR-2 for salaried employees, declare the meal benefit under the exempt allowances section, even though no tax is payable on it. Tax-free income still needs to be reported.

Also Read | Gifting property to your spouse? The taxman is watching now

The Income Tax Department’s systems reconcile employer disclosures with employee filings. A mismatch, even on an exempt benefit, can trigger a notice that takes far longer to resolve than the few minutes required to report it correctly.

The bigger picture

India’s tax planning landscape has been built around capital allocation for decades. You save money, lock it into an approved instrument, and get a deduction. That model quietly excludes large sections of the salaried workforce who do not have the surplus to invest in the first place.

The meal exemption works differently. It is embedded in consumption, not capital. You do not need savings to access it. You just need an employer who has done the payroll work correctly and a cafeteria that is open at lunchtime. For a significant portion of India’s formal workforce, that is a more realistic route to tax efficiency than anything that starts with the words “lock-in period.”

By Rohan Mandhania, chief financial officer, HungerBox, a cafeteria management platform.

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