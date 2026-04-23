Tax planning conversations in India tend to follow a familiar script. Someone mentions Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. Another brings up the National Pension System (NPS).
Your lunch could save you ₹1 lakh a year, but are you claiming it?
SummaryThe Income-Tax Rules, 2026 raise the per-meal exemption to ₹200 and extend it to the new regime—turning employer-provided meals into a ₹1.05 lakh annual tax-free benefit.
Tax planning conversations in India tend to follow a familiar script. Someone mentions Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. Another brings up the National Pension System (NPS).
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