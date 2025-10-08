Valuations revert to the mean, but the mean is a moving target
While mean-reversion is a well-established concept, blindly relying on historical averages can cause investors to remain underinvested in a long bull run while waiting for 'cheap' valuations, or overpay for assets during periods of uncertainty.
In investing, mean-reversion refers to the idea that, over the long term, asset valuation ratios tend to move towards their historical averages or ‘means’. This is a widely accepted principle among investors because it offers a valuable framework for identifying potential opportunities.