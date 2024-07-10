Slow and steady: How a passive approach secured this CEO's retirement future
Summary
- Kartik Sharma, global CEO of a media company, has followed his financial advisor's plan over last 17 years to achieve his retirement goals
- His asset mix has 74% allocation to equities and balance of 26% to debt
Mumbai-based Kartik Sharma, who has been working in the advertising industry since the 90s, is well on track to achieve his retirement goals. His investments already account for 95% of his retirement corpus target.