Medical expenses incurred for senior citizen parents eligible for deduction

I am 48 and my company provides me a group health insurance policy that covers my parents. I suffered a slipped disc last year and have to undergo regular physiotherapy. Can I claim tax benefit on medical expenses in the current financial year? My father is 80-plus and has Parkinson’s disease. In December 2019, he fell and broke his hip which was operated and replaced. The doctor advised regular dressing of the wound and physiotherapy. We have also kept an attendant for him. My mother is 75-plus. She is under treatment for nerve-related ailments. Both my parents are dependant on me. Can I claim the medical expenses on my parents?

— Subir Basu

— Subir Basu

We understand that you and your parents are covered under your employer’s group insurance plan, the premium for which is paid by your employer. No amount towards such premium paid is recovered from your salary and no separate deduction is being claimed by you under Section 80D of the Income-tax Act towards such premium.

The expenditure incurred by you towards preventive health check-up for yourself would be available as a deduction under Section 80D to an annual limit of ₹5,000. This would be within the combined annual limit of ₹25,000 available to you towards premium paid for self and family on any health insurance policy, including top-up covers, if any. In case you pay a part of the premium under the group cover, the same will be a part of this ₹25,000 limit. However, no separate deduction towards other medical expenses are available to you.

As per Section 80D, a deduction is available towards the amount paid on account of medical expenditure incurred on any parent (who are senior citizens), to the extent of ₹50,000 per annum. However, as your parents are covered by your employer’s group insurance plan, a deduction for medical expenditure incurred for them may not be available under Section 80D.

A deduction is also available under Section 80DDB towards expenses incurred on the treatment of specified ailments (including Parkinson’s disease and specified neurological diseases), for a parent, wholly or mainly dependant on the taxpayer.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com