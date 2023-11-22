Medical inflation in India reaches alarming rate of 14%, reveals report
Healthcare costs in India are rising rapidly, and many employees are unable to afford coverage. Employers need to do more to support their employees' health and well-being.
A recent report by insurtech company Plum titled "Health Report of Corporate India 2023" has shed light on the health of India's workforce. The study revealed that India has one of the highest medical inflation rates in Asia, reaching 14 percent.
