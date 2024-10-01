Medical Loans: Everything you need to know for affordable care

Life is unpredictable, and you never know when you or a loved one might face a medical emergency that requires hospitalisation. Such situations can be both stressful and financially burdensome. To help manage these unexpected expenses, banks offer medical loans, providing crucial financial assistance when you need it most.

Key features of medical loans While medical loans share similarities with personal loans, they come with specific features designed to meet urgent healthcare needs:

1. Fast disbursal Medical loans typically have a quick approval process, with funds disbursed within 2 to 7 working days after your application is submitted. Many banks utilize technology to streamline document verification and eligibility checks, further expediting approval. If you have a good credit history and are an existing customer, you might qualify for a pre-approved loan, ensuring faster disbursal.

2. Easy documentation process The documentation required for medical loans is straightforward, making the application process easier. Generally, you will need:

ID proof : PAN card, Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or passport

: PAN card, Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or passport Address proof : Passport, utility bills, Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or PAN card

: Passport, utility bills, Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or PAN card Income verification: Salary slips for the last three months and Form 16 or Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the past two years For existing customers, pre-approved personal loans may not require extensive documentation.

3. Flexible repayment terms Medical loans offer flexible repayment tenures, usually ranging from 1 to 5 years, with some banks providing options extending to 6 or 7 years. This flexibility allows you to choose a repayment plan that fits your financial situation.

Interest rates offered by banks for medical loans Interest rates on medical loans vary across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Here’s a quick overview:

Banks/NBFCs Interest Rates (p.a.) IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards HDFC Bank 10.75% onwards ICICI Bank 10.85% onwards IDFC First Bank 10.99% onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards Tata Capital 10.99% onwards Aditya Birla 10.99% onwards Axis Bank 11.25% onwards Federal Bank 12.00% onwards DMI Finance 12.00% - 40.00% L&T Finance 12.00% onwards

(Source: Policybazaar)

EMI calculator for medical loans Understanding your monthly instalments (EMIs) is crucial when planning a loan. An EMI calculator is an easy-to-use online tool that helps you quickly determine your EMIs by simply entering the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. This tool provides a fast, accurate breakdown of your payment schedule, saving you valuable time and effort.

Conclusion Medical emergencies can be incredibly challenging, both emotionally and financially. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s essential to consider the long-term implications of taking out a medical loan. Keep in mind that medical loans often come with high interest rates, similar to personal loans.